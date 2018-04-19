How senator escaped from mace thieves' car - Aide — Nigeria Today

How senator escaped from mace thieves’ car – Aide

Senator Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos) on Wednesday allegedly escaped an attempted kidnap in the hands of unknown men who stormed the Senate and made away with the mace during plenary.

The Special Adviser to Adeola on Media, Mr Kayode Odunaro, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Odunaro, who said he witnessed the near abduction of the senator, said that his principal escaped narrowly.

According to him, the lawmaker sustained an injury to his head in the course of his escape.

”Apparently the senator was kidnapped by the people that took away the mace.

”It was at the point of arrival of the senator at the entrance to the National Assembly that the group of men forcefully took him in their jeep and the jeep made its way out of the National Assembly.

”On getting to the House of Representatives motor park, the senator had to force the door open and jumped out. In the process, he sustained an injury to his head.

”Apparently it would have been a kidnap attempt may be we would have been talking about ransom now.

”I was a witness. They took the mace inside the same Range Rover Jeep and that was exactly the Range Rover Jeep that brought Sen. Omo-Agege

”I was waiting for my senator.You know the practice. The man that took the mace sat in front and pushed the senator to the back,” he said.

NAN reports that some unknown men had earlier on Wednesday, carted away the mace while Senate was in session.

