 How Simi Went From Church Girl To Billboard Chart Topper - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Simi Went From Church Girl To Billboard Chart Topper – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

How Simi Went From Church Girl To Billboard Chart Topper
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Victor Okpala · Save. Read more. Barely two weeks after the release of her 12-track 2017 album Simisola, Nigerian alternative singer Simi made a remarkable debut on the Billboard World Album Chart sitting pretty on the Number 5 spot. Simi warmed her
Simi – ''Gone For Good''Pulse Nigeria
Simi Is Hung Up On An Ex In The Video For 'Gone For Good'Konbini

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.