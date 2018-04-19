How Simi Went From Church Girl To Billboard Chart Topper - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today

How Simi Went From Church Girl To Billboard Chart Topper – Nigerian Entertainment Today
How Simi Went From Church Girl To Billboard Chart Topper
Victor Okpala · Save. Read more. Barely two weeks after the release of her 12-track 2017 album Simisola, Nigerian alternative singer Simi made a remarkable debut on the Billboard World Album Chart sitting pretty on the Number 5 spot. Simi warmed her …
Simi – ''Gone For Good''
Simi Is Hung Up On An Ex In The Video For 'Gone For Good'
