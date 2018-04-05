How Spiritual Homes Plunge Women Into Fistula — Nigeria Today

How Spiritual Homes Plunge Women Into Fistula

Complications during pregnancy and childbirth are the leading cause of death and obstetric fistula popularly known as VVF for women of childbearing age in Nigeria. VICTOR OKEKE in this report, writes against the practice of seeking medical care in spiritual homes. According to Lord Macmillan in his celebrated description of a reasonable man in Glasgow […]

The post How Spiritual Homes Plunge Women Into Fistula appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

