 How Sunderland went from an established Premier League side to the third-tier of English football - The Independent — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Sunderland went from an established Premier League side to the third-tier of English football – The Independent

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

How Sunderland went from an established Premier League side to the third-tier of English football
The Independent
Sunderland lost to Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon, consigning the club to their second relegation in succession. This is the story of their demise. Martin Hardy · @mhardysport; Sunday 22 April 2018 08:00 BST. Click to follow. The Independent Sport
Things didn't get better after all and five more things we learnt from Sunderland's relegationChronicleLive
Sunderland relegated to England's third tier for first time in 30 years after defeat against BurtonFirstpost
Sunderland sink to League One after late loss to Burton – as it happenedThe Guardian
SBS – The World Game –HITC –Daily Mail –RTE.ie
all 156 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.