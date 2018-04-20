 How the 2019 Presidential Aspirants Reacted to Buhari’s #LazyNigerianYouths Comment — Nigeria Today
How the 2019 Presidential Aspirants Reacted to Buhari’s #LazyNigerianYouths Comment

Posted on Apr 20, 2018

Some of Nigeria’s twenty-eight (28) presidential aspirants for the 2019 presidential elections have been reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s comment at the Commonwealth Business Forum in the United Kingdom.

Buhari was cited as saying “Nigerian youth have not been to school but they want everything for free.”

This is how former Vice-President and 2019 presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar responded to President Buhari’s comment:

On his part, Kingsley Moghalu tweeted;

Adamu Garba, a 2019 presidential hopeful tweeted:

Ekiti State governor and 2019 presidential aspirant, Ayo Fayose had this to say:

Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo who is also said to be nursing an ambition to be President in 2019 was not left out. He tweeted;

As at the last count, the following individuals have reportedly indicated interest in unseating incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 presidential polls.

Omoyele Sowore
Fela Durotoye
Daniel Akinlami
Nicolas Felix
Donald Ike Igwegbu
Victor Ani-Laju
Mathias Baba Tsado
Clement Jimbo
Ahmed Buhari
Adamu Garba
Jaye Gaskia
Thomas Wilson Ikubese
Erastus Anslem
Enyinnaya Nwosu
Abubakar Alkali
Ibrahim Abubakar Lajada
Emiola Ojajuni
Miss Godstime Iroabuchi Sidney
Kingsley Moghalu
Atiku Abubakar
Ayo Fayose
Chris Emejuru
Omike Chikeluba Lewis
Abubakar Bukola Saraki
Donald Duke
Ibrahim Dankwambo
Sule Lamido
Rabiu Kwankwaso

 

 

_______

