How Three Housewives Started a Company, funded by a Woman Investor - Entrepreneur — Nigeria Today

How Three Housewives Started a Company, funded by a Woman Investor – Entrepreneur
|
Entrepreneur
|
How Three Housewives Started a Company, funded by a Woman Investor
Entrepreneur
Start-ups are more often than not, born out of a problem we face in our immediate surroundings. Founders are the ones who decide to stand up and change the situation instead of cribbing about the same. This was how three housewives who have been …
Resources available for female entrepreneurs
For better profits, corporate America needs women
Woman to Watch: Blavity co-founder and CEO Morgan DeBaun
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!