How to clean your records to keep them looking and sounding sweet — Nigeria Today

How to clean your records to keep them looking and sounding sweet
Vinyl records are back in a big way, but the sound quality can suffer if you don’t keep them clean. Check out our tips for keeping your vinyl and stylus immaculate, so you can hear every breath of your favorite tunes.
