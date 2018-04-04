How To Deal With The Stink From Using Greywater — Nigeria Today

How To Deal With The Stink From Using Greywater

Day Zero might have been pushed back to 2019, but there’s no way any conscientious Capetonian can go back to using water like we once did.

Buckets in the shower, outside tanks, pool covers and letting the yellow mellow – whatever you’ve been doing, high five for the effort.

Of course with all that water-saving comes the odd side effect, and one thing that seems to crop up often in conversation is the smell that comes with having greywater around.

That dank, musky, clinging to the nose hairs kind of smell.

In case you’re not sure what grey water is, it’s defined as “water from showers, baths, hand basins in the bathrooms and washing machines [and] it does not include water from the toilets, kitchen/scullery sinks or dishwasher (classified as black water)”.

So how does one get rid of that odour? Well, if you ask Timon guru and plumber / water storage expert Andrew Duncan, it’s pretty simple.

OK, back to smelly greywater. Someone popped onto Timon to pick Duncan’s brain this morning, and here’s how the chat unfolded:

R50, and now you know exactly which product to snap up in order to wave that smell goodbye.

Also, who knew you can’t store greywater for more than 24 hours? The problem is that greywater has temperature and food value for anaerobic bacteria to breed and produce methane and hydrogen sulphide, which is where the funky smell comes from.

Oh, and if you’re using it to water the garden, plants that flourish from greywater include olives, rosemary, bougainvillea, lavender, Cape honeysuckle, Italian cypress, bearded iris and petunias.

Now you know.

