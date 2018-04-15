How to watch the launch of NASA’s planet-hunting satellite live — Nigeria Today

How to watch the launch of NASA’s planet-hunting satellite live
Scheduled for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Monday April 16, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will seek out new exoplanets close to Earth. Here’s how you can watch the launch live from Cape Canaveral.
