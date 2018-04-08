How two prophets brutal murder a woman and buried her headless body on a church altar(Photo) — Nigeria Today

How two prophets brutal murder a woman and buried her headless body on a church altar(Photo)

Two prophets of an affiliate of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church were arrested for the brutal murder of a woman and buried her headless body on a church altar in Ewekoro, Ogun state. The suspects have however given details on how the heinous crime was committed. Crimepuzzle reports that the victim, identified as Raliat, according […]

The post How two prophets brutal murder a woman and buried her headless body on a church altar(Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

