How we almost lost our visions all because of money – Comedian Mark Angel - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

How we almost lost our visions all because of money – Comedian Mark Angel – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
How we almost lost our visions all because of money – Comedian Mark Angel
Vanguard
By Rita Chioma. Popular comic actors of the Mark Angel Comedy, Emmanuella and Mark Angel, has revealed that a company once offered to buy their Facebook Page for $400,000. According to Mark Angel, the money when converted to Naira was worth over N100 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!