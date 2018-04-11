HP targets gamers on a budget with new Pavilion notebooks, desktops, and more — Nigeria Today

HP targets gamers on a budget with new Pavilion notebooks, desktops, and more
HP introduced a new family of notebooks, desktops, and even a 32-inch display under its Pavilion Gaming brand. The new family relies on eighth-generation Intel “U” and “H” processors, second-gen Ryzen CPUs from AMD, and more.
