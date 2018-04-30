Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogun - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogun – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogun
Vanguard
Premier League side, Huddersfield plans to sign Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun in preparation for next season. Huddersfield seek reinforcement in Leon Balogun. Balogun, 29, has held talks over the move and will join as a free agent. According to …
Balogun set for Huddersfield deal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!