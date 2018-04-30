Huge Chinese film hub opens - The Straits Times — Nigeria Today

Huge Chinese film hub opens – The Straits Times
|
The Straits Times
|
Huge Chinese film hub opens
The Straits Times
SHANGHAI • Four gigantic, Chinese characters are aligned on a hill overlooking a seaside film studio complex, in a nod to the fabled Hollywood sign. Except this is northern China's port city of Qingdao, where Dalian Wanda Group, a real-estate, retail …
Qingdao Movie Metropolis (Photo Credit: NAN)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!