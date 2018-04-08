Hughes Lauds Arsene Wenger — Nigeria Today

Hughes Lauds Arsene Wenger

Southampton manager, Mark Hughes says he has top respect for Arsene Wenger, even if they have had their differences in the past.

A struggling Southampton travel to Emirates stadium, in need of a win to avoid relegation.

And despite their rivalries in the past, Hughes retains respect for Wenger, who failed to shake him when Arsenal lost 3-0 to his Manchester City team.

“He’s done a remarkable job. He’s an outstanding manager and has been for a huge number of years,” he said.

“I’m a manager as well so I know how difficult it is to have longevity in your career, and he trumps me by about 10-15 years, so he’s not doing bad.

“I’ve got the utmost respect for Arsene. Don’t get me wrong, he wants to win and so do I and sometimes we probably get a little bit silly, but there you go.

“[It is] not always on my instigation, by the way.”

