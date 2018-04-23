Human Rights Lawyer Adegboruwa, 63 Other Lawyers Short-listed For SAN — Nigeria Today

Human Rights Lawyer Adegboruwa, 63 Other Lawyers Short-listed For SAN

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has short-listed human rights lawyer, Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa and other 63 lawyers for consideration for elevation into the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

This was revealed by the Chief Registrar of Supreme Court, Hadizatu Mustapha in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Registrar said the short-listed names have successfully scaled through the first and second stages of filtration, academics pre-qualification exercise and the appeal process for elevation into the senior bar position.

Among the 64 names includes Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem, Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

On the list are:

Wole Seun Agunbiade;

Charles Chukwuma Oguejiofor;

Olaniyi Maruph Olopade;

Ikhide Ehighelua;

Ayo Asala;

Oluwole Osamudiame Iyamu;

Kenneth Chukwuemeka Ahia;

Nureini Soladoye Jimoh;

Oladipo Adekorede Olasope;

Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem;

George Chiedu Igbokwe;

Essien Essien Udom;

Olabode Olutoyin Olanipekun;

Adewale Eyitemi Atake;

Jephthan Chikodi Njikonye;

Olusegun Omoniyi Jolaawo;

Isiaka Abiola Olagunju;

Oluseun Takintayo Akinbiyi;

Ishaka Dikko Mudi;

Prince Orji Nwafor- Orizu;

Edmund Chinonye Obiagwu;

Ebun-Olu Samuel Adegboruwa;

Ibrahim Agbomere Idris;

Cosmas Ikechukwu Enweluzo;

Sonny Oluchukwu Wogu;

Olubowale Taiwo;

Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole;

Adeyinka Patrick Olumide-Fusika;

Chukwudi Nwabufo Obieze;

Olayode Olumide Delano;

Abdul Olajide Ajana;

Robert Egwono Emukpoeruo;

Ama Vemaark Etuwewe;

Olumide Andrew Aju;

Stephen Zakari Adehi;

Olusegun Oyediran Fowewe;

Oba Maduabuchi;

Musibau Adetunbi;

Emmanuel Ozoemenam Achukwu;

Adekola Adeyeye Olawoye;

Louis Maduforo Alozie;

Godwin Osemeahon Omoaka;

Johnson Olalekan Ojo;

Tanimu Muhammed Inuwa;

Daniel Chukwudi Enwelum;

Dr. Olumide Folarin David Ayeni;

Richard Oma Ahonaruogho;

Michael Folorunso Lana;

Leslie Arthur Olutayo Nylander;

Kingsley Osabuohien Obamogie;

Orok Inang Coffie Ironbar;

Usman Ogwu Sule;

Metong Bertram Robert Urombo;

Echezona Chukuwdi Etiaba;

Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa;

Joseph Efeyeminen Abugu;

Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun;

Prof. Olaide Abass Gbadamosi;

Prof. Mamman Lawan;

Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma;

Prof. Oluyemisi Adefunke Bamgbose;

Prof. Bankole Adekunle Akintayo Sodipo;

Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi

Prof. Offornze Dike Amucheazi.

LPPC, however, called on the general public to submit any report against the integrity and reputation of any of those in the list.

The committee also stated that any complaint against any names in the list must be accompanied by an affidavit deposed to before a court of record in the country.

LPPC further listed as conditions to submitting complaints, 10 copies of such complaints/comments which must be submitted to the Office of the Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee at the Supreme Court of Nigeria Complex, Abuja not later than 4p.m., on May 14, 2018.

