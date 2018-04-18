 Human Traffacking: Man Sentenced To 4 Years Imprisonment — Nigeria Today
Human Traffacking: Man Sentenced To 4 Years Imprisonment

The fight against human trafficking in Nigeria has recorded another victory as the Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto, sentenced 25-year-old man, Samaila Jelani to 4 years imprisonment for human trafficking. In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, the head, press and public relations NAPTIP, Nneka Aniagoh, said the offender was arraigned […]

