Hundreds participate in citywide disaster drill - KGW.com — Nigeria Today

Hundreds participate in citywide disaster drill – KGW.com
|
KGW.com
|
Hundreds participate in citywide disaster drill
KGW.com
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 200 volunteers braved the wind and rain in Portland on Saturday to make sure they're prepared to jump in and help their families and neighbors in the event of an emergency. They're part of the city's neighborhood emergency …
Macau | WHO praises local expertise in disaster relief
Planning for when disaster strikes
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!