HURDLES IN DUMO BRIGGS’ WAY   — Nigeria Today

HURDLES IN DUMO BRIGGS’ WAY

In 2015, Dumo Owukori Lulu Briggs, son of Chief O. B. Lulu Briggs, a former national vice chairman of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the Second Republic, was one of the prominent governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State.

Briggs, who holds a Master’s degree from the University of London, had reportedly invested several millions of Naira to actualise his dream but had been disqualified by the working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a development that punctured his balloon of hope.

Not one given to surrender easily, Spy Glass gathered that the billionaire businessman is, again, nursing the ambition of becoming the number one citizen of the state come 2019. Consequently, he is said to have dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Party, APC.

However, it is doubtful if he will have a smooth ride in his current ambition, as he has a lot of hurdles to cross before getting into Rivers State government house. First, his kinsmen, the Abonema people, are reportedly not so enthusiastic about his candidature.

This, it was gathered, is largely due to what a source described as the “the sin of the father being visited upon the son.” His father, the source added, has had a long drawn battle with the Abonema monarch who, a few months ago, reported to Governor Wike about the elder Briggs’ unsuccessful attempts to forcefully dethrone him through the might of soldiers and policemen.

Though young Briggs is a vibrant candidate, there is palpable fear that if he becomes the next governor of the state, the monarch will be in trouble; hence, everything is being put in place to frustrate and stop him. Apart from the foregoing, the high-flying oil tycoon may also face another major challenge, especially as he has been dragged before a court of law by monarch of Okochiri, Ateke Tom, who has sued him and 10 others before a Port Harcourt High Court for libel.

The implications of his disagreement with Ateke are many, as a source hinted that it is considered as the fallout of Ateke’s battles with a former governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi.

“Unless it is settled, he will have problems going to campaign in Okrika, despite his huge wealth.

“Besides, don’t forget that his Ogoni people feel betrayed by Ameachi, who has promised his support for Briggs instead of their son Magnus Abe. But the truth is, the Ogoni people will move to another party and dump APC should the gubernatorial ticket elude Magnus,” the source added.

Ex-Ogun Deputy Gov,

Segun Adesegun’s castle in the air

For many, the seeming desperation of Prince Segun Adesegun, ex- Deputy Governor of Ogun State, to regain political relevance in the state is quite understandable.

While the Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State-born politician was in the All Progressives Congress, APC, he was what one would call a political heavyweight. He was loved and respected; and he hugged the limelight to the admiration of all.

But all that changed shortly before the last year general election when he pitched his tent with his political godfather, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and then defected to the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

He contested as running mate to Kunle Tejuoso, who was the SDP governorship candidate, but the party failed to record any significant impact. It will be recalled that before his defection, his relationship with his former boss, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, had reportedly gone sour. At the height of their disagreement, Adesegun allegedly threw a jab at the governor through a letter in which he detailed alleged injustices against his person and his office.

Since then, he has been left in the cold while his political calculations have fallen flat in his face.

Today, however, it appears he is desperate to rescue his dwindling political career, as he has made his intention known to contest the number one job of the state in 2019.

But a source revealed that this might amount to building a castle in the air, as Adesegun is not among top contenders for the Oke Mosan Government House.

“Prince is not a top contender in the race for Oke-Mosan. In fact, he is no more a force to be reckoned with in the political calculation in the state. It is a known fact that his godfather, Aremo Osoba, is working for Senator Adeola Solomon, who is one of the credible candidates, ’’ our source said.

The post HURDLES IN DUMO BRIGGS’ WAY appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

