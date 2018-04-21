'Hustler' Ruto returns to Kambi Kuku, motivates chicken sellers - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

‘Hustler’ Ruto returns to Kambi Kuku, motivates chicken sellers – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
'Hustler' Ruto returns to Kambi Kuku, motivates chicken sellers
The Star, Kenya
Deputy President William Ruto tries to catch a chicken during the Kambi Kuku Auction at Kambi Kuku in Turbo Constituency, Uasin Gishu county, April 21, 2018. /NYAGA IRERI/DPPS. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Deputy President William …
William Ruto goes back to his roots where he started as chicken seller, launches chicken auction
Back to the 'hustlers roots' as DP Ruto launch chicken auction in Kamagut
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!