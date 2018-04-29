 Hutchlam Services sensitises stakeholders on digital ready network — Nigeria Today
Hutchlam Services sensitises stakeholders on digital ready network

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Technology | 0 comments

Hutchlam Services Limited a foremost information and communications technology (ICT) solutions firm has partnered with Cisco to sensitise stakeholders on cost effectiveness in digitally ready network solutions. Addressing industry players at the seminar, the managing partner, Hutchlam Services Limited, Mesahidu Elamah disclosed that the company’s decision to host key industry stakeholders is to ensure that…

