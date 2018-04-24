“I Am Going Back To Collins, I Can’t Be Miracle’s Girlfriend” – Nina Says In New Interview — Nigeria Today

“I Am Going Back To Collins, I Can’t Be Miracle’s Girlfriend” – Nina Says In New Interview

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Nina has finally set the record straight.. and she’s declared that she cannot be Miracle’s Girlfriend, but Collins.

During an interview with Dstv, following the Grand finale of the show on 22nd of April, which saw Miracle the winner, Nina says she’s going back to her boyfriend, Collins and won’t pursue any relationship whatsoever with Miracle.

Nina’s reason for not wanting to be Miracle’s girlfriend is that Collins has always been there for her. Even if Nina’s boyfriend, Collins doesn’t want her back, Nina says she still won’t date Miracle.

Nina maintains, however, that whatever emotions, relationship she had going on with BBNaija millionaire Miracle, remains same.

In her words:-

“I am still going to say it now. Because Collins was there for me, So if I go back to Collins and probably he doesn’t want the relationship again, I already told Miracle, that we are not entering into any relationship. But what we share, it’s not ending.. We are still the way we are. We are still Nina and Miracle, everything we have is still going to be there. Nothing is changing, but just that, He can’t be Nina’s Girlfriend. and I can’t be Miracle’s Boyfriend. But then everything is just there. That was the plan.”

Source – Naijaloaded

