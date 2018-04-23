I am not ‘chopping’ Kofi Adjorlolo and his son – Snapchat queen ‘fires’ critics — Nigeria Today

I am not ‘chopping’ Kofi Adjorlolo and his son – Snapchat queen ‘fires’ critics

Popular Instagram and Snapchat slay queen, Ama Richest has debunked rumours that she is sleeping with Kofi Adjorlolo and his son at the same time.

Ama Richest took to her Instagram page to debunk this rumours and tell people who have been sharing such stories about her, her piece of mind.

According to her, it is a taboo for a woman to sleep with a father and son and more importantly, it is against her belief and virtue as a changed person.

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo and his son were having an affair with the same woman who was identified as Ama Richest.

Ama Richest, an escort who charges her clients no less than $100 for her services, has been spotted a number of times with Adjorlolo and his son on separate occasions.

Some of the unconfirmed reports suggested that the veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, has also been caught in compromising situations severally with Ama Richest.

But Ama Richest would not take the allegations lightly as she has put up a post on her Instagram page that would end everything.

“Don’t get me wrong I have been bad before but for someone to come up and write fake stories about me sleeping with someone and his dad is jus outrageous, I wouldn’t do that in a million years, just because am friend with someone and his dad doesn’t mean am warming their beds.

Is not only a taboo to do that but it’s against everything I stand for’ I am a change person and am trying to better my life people should also try and do that and stop making up stories that’s ain’t true, thanks,” she wrote on Instagram.

