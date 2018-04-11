 “I am not spending Davido’s money” – Sophia Momodu reveals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“I am not spending Davido’s money” – Sophia Momodu reveals

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Davido’s number one baby mama, Sophia Momodu blast thehaters who believe she is living large on her baby daddy’s money. The mother of one who enjoys multiple vacations and beach strolling has been posting photos recently which clearly spells it out that she’s living the large life. Majorly, her photos are bikini and beach photos […]

The post “I am not spending Davido’s money” – Sophia Momodu reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.