“I Am Not The King Of The Street, I Am Otunba” – Slimcase — Nigeria Today

“I Am Not The King Of The Street, I Am Otunba” – Slimcase

Oshozondi crooner, Slimcase who got a big break in the music industry this year has stated that he is not aware of who the king of street music is but he is certain that he (Slimcase) is the right-hand man to whoever is king.

According to Slimcase;

“Street music didn’t start with me, it started long before me. I only came on the scene to add flavour to it. With street music came shaku shaku dance which started from the streets of Agege and Mushin. Shaku shaku has been around for a while on the streets, but nobody paid attention to it and no one knew how to tap into a sound for the dance until I dropped the song titled ‘Oshozondi’, and showed them that they can vibe that dance to this song. It created a standard for them which showed that this sound really goes with the dance. It made me popular. I didn’t start the dance, my song created a platform for the dance,” he said

Despite the existence of Olamide, Dammy Krane, Small Doctor who have been in the business of street music before his emergence, Slimcase maintained that his own “lamba” sets him apart from other streets act and that’s exactly why he christened himself “Otunba Lamba”

Meanwhile, the certified street act explained the reason he had proclaim himself as Otumba Lamba, saying he’s not the street king and challenges anyone who is king to declare.

“No one has come out to say he’s the king of the street. I am the one who has come out to say I’m Otunba Lamba and the street accepted it like that because they enjoy my delivery. Street music is about slang (language) and I call my own lamba.”

