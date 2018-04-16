‘I apologise to those offended while I was Ekiti governor’ – Fayemi — Nigeria Today

‘I apologise to those offended while I was Ekiti governor’ – Fayemi

A former governor of Ekiti state and current minister of Mines and steel Development Dr. Kayode Fayemi has apologized to those who felt offended during his reign as governor of the South West state.

Fayemi who has already made his intentions to contest in the governorship seat in July known said during his tenure as governor he never tele-guided anyone but allowed people to operate with their own free will.

While speaking in Odde Ekiti on Sunday, Fayemi said after losing, many people started spreading a rumour against him that he didn’t allow them to operate freely in his government.

“There was no one that held office in my government that I teleguided. I allowed them to be free and enjoy their positions contrary to what they said.

“I have forgiven those that betrayed me just like I apologise to whoever I must have offended as a governor, because I am a human being and I can’t claim to be infallible,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

