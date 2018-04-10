I attribute my success to God, David Mark – Ekweremadu — Nigeria Today

I attribute my success to God, David Mark – Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, has attributed his successes to former Senate President, Senator David Mark. He made the attribution during the 70th birthday celebration of David Mark in Otukpo, Benue State. Ekweremadu said that Mark’s era as head of the Upper Chamber left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s democracy. The […]

I attribute my success to God, David Mark – Ekweremadu

