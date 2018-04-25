I Can Handle The Pressure – Mohamed Salah — Nigeria Today

I Can Handle The Pressure – Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed an outstanding debut season on Merseyside, scoring 43 goals in just 47 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Mohamed Salah has played in numerous high-pressure games for club and country, including Champions League knockout clashes and World Cup qualifiers, but he insists that he is used to the pressure.

“This is my life, it’s an easy life,” Salah told CNN. “It’s not complicated. I have nothing much to do during the day but it’s a responsibility in the end.

“You have to take it easy and carry on. I’m not nervous about that. It’s also a little bit difficult because you don’t have the freedom to make mistakes or something wrong.

“That’s pressure but when you’ve been under pressure for many years you can deal with it. It’s fine.”

The post I Can Handle The Pressure – Mohamed Salah appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

