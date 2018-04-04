"I Cry Every Night Because South-East May Become Slaves In Nigeria" – Imo State Gov. Rochas Okorocha — Nigeria Today

"I Cry Every Night Because South-East May Become Slaves In Nigeria" – Imo State Gov. Rochas Okorocha
Okorocha shared this during an Easter Sunday service at the Okigwe Catholic diocese where he called on all clergymen and bishops in the southeast to encourage their followers to vote.
In his words;
“A particular scenario makes me cry; INEC’s data shows that:
South-South 9 million registered voters,
North-Central, 12 million registered voters, North-East, 15 million registered voters, South-West, 14 million registered voters, North-West, 18 million registered voters, while South-East has just eight million registered voters.
“This situation makes me cry. I weep every night because of this development. This means that we have lost out before the 2019 election. If care is not taken, we will make ourselves slaves.
“My lord bishop, please tell our people to register. Our bishops must encourage Igbo people to register now. I have started shouting again, the same way I shouted in 2015.
“If Yoruba people can jettison tribal politics in 2015 to ensure that the APC won, Igbo people can do the same in 2019. Today, the Yoruba people are occupying sensitive positions in the Federal Government. ”
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!