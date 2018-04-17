I deserve commendation for conducting the freest and fair election in Nigeria's history - Babangida — Nigeria Today

I deserve commendation for conducting the freest and fair election in Nigeria’s history – Babangida

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (Rtd) says he deserve commendation for conducting a truly democratically freest election in Nigeria’s history.

Babangida disclosed this during an exclusive interview on Roadmap 2019, a programme on Channels Television that was aired on Monday.

According to him, nobody cares to know why June 12, 1993, presidential election was annulled or given him due credits for conducting a truly democratically freest election in Nigeria’s history.

“I have never seen anybody write anything on this to try to give people a different version altogether. He (Abiola) knew my feeling; I knew his feeling about the country generally because I do talk about Nigeria with the presumed winner of the truly democratically freest election. We even talked about it during the crisis itself.

“Nobody has ever sat down to say the two persons are friends, what went wrong? We tried to rationalise why we had to do what we did but nobody is prepared to listen to us,

“I hope one day if God spares my life I will discuss about it (June 12 elections) because I still believe people don’t get what we were trying to put across.” he stated.

He said the federal government needs to open up the economy and liberalize it.

“There are some people in Nigeria today who don’t believe that we need to open up the economy and liberalize it.” he added

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

