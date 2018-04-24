I Did Not Want To Sell James Rodriguez – Zinedine Zidane — Nigeria Today

I Did Not Want To Sell James Rodriguez – Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has claimed that he did not want James Rodriguez to leave the club last summer.

James Rodriguez struggled for regular action at the Bernabeu during the 2016-17 campaign, and completed a surprise loan move to Bayern Munich for the 2017-18 season.

Rodriguez will be eligible to take on his parent club in the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League, with the first leg due to take place at the Allianz on Wednesday night.

Zidane, however, has said that he wanted to keep the 26-year-old in the Spanish capital.

“I didn’t want James to go, he decided to go. I never had any problem with James and it’s more about what is said in the press,” Zidane told reporters.

“I think he will be motivated because he is a football player. He doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone. Anyone that thinks I am against James is wrong. He will want to go out and prove himself but because he likes football and that’s it.”

The post I Did Not Want To Sell James Rodriguez – Zinedine Zidane appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

