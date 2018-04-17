I did not want to suffer the same fate as Linda Ikeji – 23-yr-old married Blogger — Nigeria Today

I did not want to suffer the same fate as Linda Ikeji – 23-yr-old married Blogger

A 23-year old blogger who goes by the name Chizzy Treasure has shaded popular blogger Linda Ikeji.

According to her, despite loving her job, she did not want to suffer same fate as Linda who recently got engaged, thus she fell in love.

Celebrating her 5th month of marriage, she wrote;

Love is a very beautiful thing. Some say it can only be felt but I doubt it.

When you are caught up, You are caught up. You See it happening to you yet you can’t help it!

You climb the highest mountains and still ask if it would hurt when you fall from there? Lol…Yes That is a Perfect Example of what it does to people!!!

Saw My Name in the Stars! Thence, I could Read The Future & What It Holds Perhaps.

Oh, Sands Of Time! Enough With the parables but I could at least reflect while I reminisce!!!

I was the issue of the Moment, i was Likened Like One fellow, thence some said I followed her footsteps but I knew I could change the story line, “SINCERELY, I DIDN’T WANT TO SUFFER THE SAME FATE AS MY ROLE MODEL HENCE THE HASTE”

YES, “LOVE WON” BUT “LINDA IKEJI’S PREDICAMENTS WERE THE REASON WHY I GOT MARRIED”!

#Happy_5Months_Anniversary_To_Us

#HML

Am grateful to everyone that has supported this journey of a young dreamer. AMIBO ISLAND WILL BE 5YEARS OLD BY 20. It doesn’t stop here….We will keep pushing.

