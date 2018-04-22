I didn’t reject Liverpool – Moses Simon — Nigeria Today

I didn’t reject Liverpool – Moses Simon

Super Eagles star, Moses Simon has debunked reports that he rejected a move to Premier League giants, Liverpool. The KAA Gent star, 22, denied granting any interview in which he allegedly made such claims. He said, “Liverpool is a very big team with a large squad, the type of team where you have to work […]

The post I didn’t reject Liverpool – Moses Simon appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

