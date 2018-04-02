 I ditched Spotify for YouTube Red with Google Play Music and never looked back — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I ditched Spotify for YouTube Red with Google Play Music and never looked back

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Music, Opinion, Technology | 0 comments

Everyone loves Spotify, but sometimes the most popular music platforms just aren’t enough. To get my favorite hip-hop and electronic tunes, I switched over to Youtube Red and never looked back.

The post I ditched Spotify for YouTube Red with Google Play Music and never looked back appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.