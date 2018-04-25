I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve you, hubby tells Stella Damasus – The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigeria Today
|
I don't know what I've done to deserve you, hubby tells Stella Damasus
The Nation Newspaper
Nollywood director, Daniel Ademinokan, who is the husband of actress, Stella Damasus, has endearing words for his wife as she turned 40 yesterday. In his words, he is yet to come to term with what he has done to deserve the actress as wife. The father …
Daniel Ademinokan says he doesn't deserve Stella Damasus as a wife
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!