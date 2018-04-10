I don’t need pity votes to win- Tobi — Nigeria Today

I don’t need pity votes to win- Tobi

Big Brother Naija Housemate has said he doesn’t need pity votes to win.

Tobi admitted this amidst the pomp and excitement of a group conversation between Alex, Lolu, Khloe, Miracle and himself.

Khloe had earlier on praised Dee-one and accessed his impact alongside Vandora through the course of the game, saying Dee-one was a good friend, coming through for her, after her disqualification.

Both Khloe and Tobi believed that Dee-one didn’t stay long in the game. Khloe strongly felt it was a loss on Dee-one’s part to pass the wrong message to the viewers.

“Dee-one didn’t see his exit coming,” Tobi said.

Tobi promised never to thrive on pity votes to win the game.

“I will never appeal to emotions or pity to win this game. It is the last thing I would do,” Tobi stated.

