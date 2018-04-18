I dropped out of school when I got pregnant at 14 – Actress Ada Ameh - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

I dropped out of school when I got pregnant at 14 – Actress Ada Ameh – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
I dropped out of school when I got pregnant at 14 – Actress Ada Ameh
Information Nigeria
“The Johnson's” TV series star, actress Ada Ameh has shared the story of how she got pregnant at an early age and still scaled through the challenges it came with. She said she got pregnant while she was in secondary school. She however dropped out of …
I Dropped Out Of School After Getting Pregnant – Actress Ada Ameh
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!