I Earn N950,000 Monthly, Pay All My Aides Out Of It – Amaechi Reveals — Nigeria Today

 I Earn N950,000 Monthly, Pay All My Aides Out Of It – Amaechi Reveals
I Earn N950,000 Monthly, Pay All My Aides Out Of It – Amaechi Reveals

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi revealed his monthly earnings during the presentation of a book titled, ‘Dignity in Service,’ authored by late Dr. Matthew Mbu, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Amaechi said at the event that he earned “only N950,000” a month out of which he also paid his aides. The Minister who was […]

