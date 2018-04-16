“I Had Toasters Till My Labor Day” – Sonia, IK Ogbonna’s Wife — Nigeria Today

“I Had Toasters Till My Labor Day” – Sonia, IK Ogbonna’s Wife

Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna’s wife, has recounted how she adapted coming back to Africa when she was two months pregnant with their son, Ace.

According to her, she was hot up till her labour day and had toasters till then. She wrote;

“Dont let them fool you: you can’t be completely prepared for something you have never experienced before. Its normal to panic,get confused and scared. I was too mannnh! Then coming back to Africa with a 2 month old baby, a whole different world,different ways (thats when I really felt differences in culture as well),no family,no friends on my own..Not to mention we literally didn’t have poo. Loool I get stories to share ! For real! When I look back at my fast learning & adapting skills ,I feel like a damn warrior,no lie. I’m one brave ass mofo Btw, This was 8 months of ultimate hotness I had toasters till the labor day& I ain’t even playing with chaGood ol’ times when Ace was behaving himself “

