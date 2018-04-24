I Have Cars, Houses, I Won’t Steal If I’m Elected Governor – Senator Adeleke — Nigeria Today

I Have Cars, Houses, I Won’t Steal If I’m Elected Governor – Senator Adeleke

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ademola Adeleke has promised that he won’t steal from the coffers of government if he is elected as the next governor of Osun State.

The Senator who is popular for his dancing skill made this known at the first memorial lecture organised by Adeleke University in remembrance of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, his brother who died last year.

After the death of his brother, Isiaka, Ademola decided to carry on with his legacy and by contesting in the Osun West bye-election to replace his late brother at the Senate.

Senator Ademola won the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party defeating the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mudasiru Hussain.

He said, “Yes. I will contest for Governor. I have submitted my letter of expression of interest to contest to the party.

“I’m contesting because of the people. Our people are suffering and we need to liberate them.

If I become governor, I cannot steal money that belongs to people. I have achieved everything that I could need money for in life.

“I have built houses, I have cars, I have everything. So, what would I do with stolen money? So, I won’t steal as a governor. I only want to serve.”

