“I have never made a statement against the LGBT community” – Fashola — Nigeria Today

“I have never made a statement against the LGBT community” – Fashola

Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Babatunde Fashola was confronted on the rights of LGBT people at the ongoing Commonwealth Head of Governments Meeting (CHOGM) at Westminster, The Cable reports.

Fashola had been speaking on the inclusion of the elderly and others in the governance of a city, citing from his experience as governor of Lagos State.

Fashola was then reportedly questioned on the rights of the 2 million LGBT people residing in Lagos State, and the arrest of 40 gay men.

Responding, Fashola said he has never made a statement against the LGBT community. He said:

I have never made a statement against the LGBT community, I don’t recall ever making such a statement. So wherever your source came from, that is grossly inadequate. That said, the 40 incidents that you mentioned, I am not aware of it. As you might know, I am no longer governor of Lagos State, I ceased to be governor in 2015.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, had on Tuesday called for laws discriminating against LGBT people be repealed across the Commonwealth.

