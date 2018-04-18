 I Have No Problem With Bale – Zidane — Nigeria Today
I Have No Problem With Bale – Zidane

Apr 18, 2018

Zinedine Zidane insists he has no problem with Gareth Bale despite substituting him at half-time during Real Madrid´s Champions League clash against Juventus last week. Sources had revealed that Bale was surprised and angry at Zidane´s decision to take him off at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Real Madrid trailing 2-0 in a match they went […]

