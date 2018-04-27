I Have Sex With My Son Every Wednesday To Sustain His Wealth - 52yrs Mother Reveals — Nigeria Today

The quest for wealth is on the rise, especially from Africa were it is a must for one to be rich. A 52-year-old woman from Zambia who has been identified as Banda Yvonne has proudly confessed to having $£xual intercourse with her son in order to sustain his wealth.

Miss Banda disclosed that she has been sleeping with her son who was only identified as Abel every Wednesday for the past 14 years, and the day she stops, the boy will lose his wealth and die mysteriously. She continued to admit that they always had the $£xual intercourse in her house where they were instructed to bury the charm every Wednesday.

The proud 52-year-old woman who is a native of Ndola in Zambia confessed to ZambiaWatchDog that she is the central pillar of her son’s success by offering her body to him once a week as directed by the witch doctor he got his wealth from.

Miss Banda Yvonne was said to have once confessed the same story in church and the pastor of Great Kingdom Church, Zambia, reportedly prayed for her. But despite all the confession and the prayers, for the fear that her son will suffer and die painfully, she reportedly went back to be the keeper of the riches and continued with the $£xual relationship with her son.

Source: ZambiaWatchDog