I Haven't Contradicted Bawumia; Ignore Mischievous Reports - MOH PRO - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today

I Haven’t Contradicted Bawumia; Ignore Mischievous Reports – MOH PRO – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
I Haven't Contradicted Bawumia; Ignore Mischievous Reports – MOH PRO
Peace FM Online
The Ministry of Health has debunked media reports indicating that about one thousand (1000) nurses won't be recruited in May this year. The statement which is attributed to the Ministry, in a Starr FM Online publication on Wednesday, is seen to be a …
Ghana's pensions regime requires urgent reforms – Veep
Ministry Of Health Contradicts Bawumia, Says They Won't Recruit 10000 Nurses In May
Pensions difficult to administer in Ghana -Bawumia bemoans
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!