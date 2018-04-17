I haven’t left APC – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

I haven’t left APC – Shehu Sani

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani, has debunked rumours that he has decamped from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Sani made this known in a coded message on his Facebook and Twitter pages on Tuesday evening. The senator, who is known for […]

The post I haven’t left APC – Shehu Sani appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

