I Knew We Would Suffer After Jonathan’s Loss – Igali, Ex-Perm Sec On New Looters’ List — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Godknows Igali, has said that he knew loyalists of former President Goodluck Jonathan will be punished after the ex-president conceded defeat to Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Igali said this while reacting to the new 23-man list of alleged looters of the treasury released by the Federal […]

The post I Knew We Would Suffer After Jonathan’s Loss – Igali, Ex-Perm Sec On New Looters’ List appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

