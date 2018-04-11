I 'll not attend summit of Americas – Venezuelan President - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

I ‘ll not attend summit of Americas – Venezuelan President – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I 'll not attend summit of Americas – Venezuelan President
Vanguard
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he has decided not to participate in the forthcoming Summit of Americas in Peru, local media reported on Wednesday. The two-day summit will start in Lima on Friday. Maduro has been invited to attend the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!