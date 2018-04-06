I love my wife but can’t marry her again, man tells court — Nigeria Today

I love my wife but can’t marry her again, man tells court

A 39-year-old businessman, Mr Olasunkanmi Yusuf, on Friday told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos that he could no longer marry his wife for abandoning their matrimonial home. Olasunkanmi, while responding to a divorce suit filed by Beatrice, his wife of five years, said that Beatrice abandoned their home during a dispute. “My wife left […]

