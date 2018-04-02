“I miss D’banj & Don Jazzy together on a song” – Jahbless on Partnerships between Musicians & Producers — Nigeria Today

“I miss D’banj & Don Jazzy together on a song” – Jahbless on Partnerships between Musicians & Producers

Musician Jahbless in a lengthy post on Instagram said he missed Don Jazzy and D’banj together, adding that there must be chemistry between the musician and his producer, hence why the duo were very successful. He also cited 9ice and producer Id Cabasa, Young Jonn and Olamide, Wizkid and Lengendary Beatz as perfect examples of how music can be wonderfully […]

The post "I miss D'banj & Don Jazzy together on a song" – Jahbless on Partnerships between Musicians & Producers appeared first on BellaNaija

