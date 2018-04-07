'I miss the Education Ministry very much' - CS Matiang'i - The Standard — Nigeria Today

‘I miss the Education Ministry very much’ – CS Matiang’i – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
'I miss the Education Ministry very much' – CS Matiang'i
The Standard
“I miss the Education Ministry very much.” Those were the words which Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said yesterday when he presided over an educational event at his Borabu home in Nyamira County. The minister, who was chief guest during an …
Government to investigate pastor's kidnap
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!